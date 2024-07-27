The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $162.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.