The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

GS traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.03. 2,249,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,447. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $509.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

