The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 652.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $960.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

