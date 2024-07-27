The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.380-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.38-5.50 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $6.63 on Friday, hitting $142.80. 531,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $143.86. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.