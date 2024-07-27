The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the June 30th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,341 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 15,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Eastern has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $184.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

