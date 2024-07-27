Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,185 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,720. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

