Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.23.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.38 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

