Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,710 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $93,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

