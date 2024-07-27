Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $210.55. 289,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

