Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.860 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

