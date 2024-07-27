Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $3,498,919. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

