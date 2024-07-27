Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TISI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.