Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TISI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

