TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-1.940 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,097. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

