TD Cowen Downgrades GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.24 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

