Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $49,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,261. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

