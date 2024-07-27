T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.0 %

TROW traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

