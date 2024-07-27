SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.24

Shares of SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.24 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 60,389 shares changing hands.

SysGroup Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,400.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

