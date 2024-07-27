Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 3,196,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,025. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.