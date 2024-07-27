Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.25 and last traded at $87.44. Approximately 44,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 282,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after buying an additional 193,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,261,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

