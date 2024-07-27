Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,053. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

