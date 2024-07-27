Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Surmodics stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.18. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Surmodics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Surmodics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

