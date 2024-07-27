Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

