Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 878.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,435. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.