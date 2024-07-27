Sui Price Tops $0.78 (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Sui has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $84.57 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Sui coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.76152281 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $117,941,515.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

