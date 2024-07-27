Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $4.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,872.86 or 0.99997457 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00071701 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023888 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.