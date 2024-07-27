Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $500.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,509. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $453.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.