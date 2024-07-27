Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.
ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. 1,826,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
