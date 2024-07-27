Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 4,351,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,366. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

