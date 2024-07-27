Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 270.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $232.10. 621,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,744. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $235.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

