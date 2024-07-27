Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,688 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

