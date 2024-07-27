Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 48,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 24,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.69. 392,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.07. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

