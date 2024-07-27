StockNews.com Upgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

