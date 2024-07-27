StockNews.com Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TBPH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

TBPH stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

