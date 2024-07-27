StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

