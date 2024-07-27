StockNews.com Downgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Buy

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.