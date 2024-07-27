StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

