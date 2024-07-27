Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 7,335 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $119.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $120.55.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

