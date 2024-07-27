STMicroelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,958 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 1,692 put options.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.6 %

STM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

