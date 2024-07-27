STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to $40.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $33.99 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 19.68%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after buying an additional 1,079,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

