STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,262. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.