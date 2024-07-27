Stifel Nicolaus Raises Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $14.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Costamare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Costamare

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE CMRE opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Costamare by 56,543.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,069,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after acquiring an additional 107,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.