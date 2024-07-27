Stifel Nicolaus Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $58.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.44.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. Celestica has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 90.0% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.