Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,369,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

