Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.22. 611,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.