Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

