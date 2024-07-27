Status 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.53 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Status has a market cap of $97.65 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,569,658 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,569,658.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02485627 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,476,830.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

