Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

