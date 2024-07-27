SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

