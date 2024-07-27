SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2 million-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.63-$3.66 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,100. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.25.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

