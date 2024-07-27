SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2 million-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.63-$3.66 EPS.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,100. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
