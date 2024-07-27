SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.6 million-$158.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.0 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.25.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $209.00. 282,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,473. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.